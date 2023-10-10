Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix

231012-N-CV021-1020 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 12, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Abdul Barrie, from Freetown, Sierra Leone, left, and Seaman Jhalyne Mays, from Killeen, Texas, right, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) help prepare the phone and distance line for a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit MV Asterix in the South China Sea, Oct. 12. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

