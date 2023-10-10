Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231012-N-CV021-1020 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 12, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Abdul Barrie, from Freetown, Sierra Leone, left, and Seaman Jhalyne Mays, from Killeen, Texas, right, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) help prepare the phone and distance line for a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit MV Asterix in the South China Sea, Oct. 12. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 07:02
    Photo ID: 8071076
    VIRIN: 231012-N-CV021-1020
    Resolution: 5774x3849
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

