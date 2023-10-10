Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix

231012-N-CV021-1027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 12, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sebastian Wheeler, from San Francisco, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mayte Cruzrodriguez, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, right, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare to shoot a line to Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, Oct. 12. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, US Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US