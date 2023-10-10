Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flu vaccinations at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, October 2023 [Image 2 of 8]

    Flu vaccinations at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, October 2023

    KUWAIT

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Service members at Camp Arifjan receive the annual flu vaccination, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Oct. 14, 2023. 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support Soldiers process thousands of civilians and service members this week to protect the base community against the influenza virus.

