    U.S. Navy's Birthday Celebration in Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Navy's Birthday Celebration in Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Command Master Chief Michelle N. Coronado and Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Gabriella Bomjardim cut a cake during a ceremony commemorating the Navy’s 248th Birthday in Diego Garcia Oct. 13, 2023. The central theme of this year's celebration is "248 Years of Power, Presence, and Protection,” which highlights the U.S. Navy’s historical and long-standing commitment to being forward deployed, highly trained, and dedicated to defending American interests at sea, on land, and in the sky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 04:08
    Photo ID: 8071032
    VIRIN: 231013-N-KE644-1104
    Resolution: 5869x3905
    Size: 422.55 KB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    248th Navy Birthday

