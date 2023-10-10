U.S. Navy's Birthday Celebration in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – A symbolic rose, candle, plate of lemon and salt, and the Bible sit on a table honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action during a ceremony commemorating the Navy’s 248th Birthday in Diego Garcia Oct. 13, 2023. The central theme of this year's celebration is "248 Years of Power, Presence, and Protection,” which highlights the U.S. Navy’s historical and long-standing commitment to being forward deployed, highly trained, and dedicated to defending American interests at sea, on land, and in the sky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

