U.S. Navy's Birthday Celebration in Diego Garcia

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Trey Reza parades the colors during a ceremony commemorating the Navy’s 248th Birthday in Diego Garcia Oct. 13, 2023. The central theme of this year's celebration is "248 Years of Power, Presence, and Protection,” which highlights the U.S. Navy’s historical and long-standing commitment to being forward deployed, highly trained, and dedicated to defending American interests at sea, on land, and in the sky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

