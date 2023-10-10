Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health Fair at the U.S. Embassy to Kuwait, October 2023 [Image 3 of 10]

    Health Fair at the U.S. Embassy to Kuwait, October 2023

    KUWAIT

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Service Members from U.S. Army Central and U.S. Air Force Central participate in a health fair for State Department personnel and families at the U.S. Embassy to Kuwait, Kuwait, Oct. 12, 2023. James Holtsnider, chargé d'affaires, U.S. Embassy to Kuwait, visits the American Red Cross booth. The health fair includes military medical professionals across various specialties, private organizations, and presentations on general wellness, mental health, stretching exercises, and other all-age topics.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 02:31
    Photo ID: 8070980
    VIRIN: 231012-A-FM739-3750
    Resolution: 6144x4098
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: KW
    Medical
    Health Fair
    Embassy
    State Department
    Kuwait
    3rd Med

