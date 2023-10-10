Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Republic of Korea media outlet during a port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Republic of Korea media outlet during a port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231013-N-YX844-2069 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct 13, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig, from Durham, Maine, is interviewed by Republic of Korea (ROK) media outlets in the hangar bay during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Busan, ROK, Oct. 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 20:57
    Photo ID: 8070912
    VIRIN: 231013-N-YX844-2110
    Resolution: 3209x2137
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Republic of Korea media outlet during a port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Busan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Republic of Korea
    Port Visit

