231013-N-YX844-2048 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct 13, 2023) Republic of Korea (ROK) media outlets record video on the flight deck during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Busan, ROK, Oct. 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Republic of Korea media outlet during a port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Evan Mueller