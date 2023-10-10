231013-N-YX844-2034 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct 13, 2023) Republic of Korea (ROK) media outlets record video on the flight deck during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Busan, ROK, Oct. 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 20:57
|Photo ID:
|8070908
|VIRIN:
|231013-N-YX844-2034
|Resolution:
|2780x1851
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Republic of Korea media outlet during a port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
