A journey of restoration and connection at Fairchild Air Force Base

The restored F-86E Sabre static display is pictured at the Fairchild Air Force Base Heritage Airpark, Wash., Oct. 9, 2023. During October 2023, Mr. Gordon Ponsford and his team are restoring the park’s F-86E Sabre, T-33A Shooting Star, T-37B Tweet and the B-52D Stratofortress. In previous years the team also restored the park's F-101 Voodoo, F-105D Thunderchief and C-47D Skytrain. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart)

