    2023 Women of the Year Awards

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Congressman John Garamendi, center, congressional representative of California’s 8th District, recognized Travis AFB, California, women during the Annual Women of the Year Awards at Benicia Veterans Memorial Hall, Benicia, California, Oct. 12, 2023. Garamendi honored 53 women from the 8th Congressional District of California, six of whom are from Travis AFB. (United States Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Awards
    Travis AFB
    California
    Community
    Women of the Year

