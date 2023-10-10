Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sparky the Fire Dog Reads to Children at Fairchild Library [Image 5 of 5]

    Sparky the Fire Dog Reads to Children at Fairchild Library

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Sparky the fire dog, the mascot for National Fire Protection Association, greets a child during fire prevention week at the base library at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 11, 2023. One part of this year’s fire prevention week included Sparky and Brent Everhart, a Fire Inspector assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, reading “The Story of Sparky the Fire Dog” to local children and at the library. The Fairchild Fire Department participates in various events throughout fire prevention week to increase awareness about fire safety while also strengthening family morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    This work, Sparky the Fire Dog Reads to Children at Fairchild Library [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Library
    Fire Prevention Week
    Sparky the Fire Dog
    Family
    Fairchild

