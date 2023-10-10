Sparky the Fire Dog Reads to Children at Fairchild Library

Sparky the fire dog, the mascot for National Fire Protection Association, greets a child during fire prevention week at the base library at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 11, 2023. One part of this year’s fire prevention week included Sparky and Brent Everhart, a Fire Inspector assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, reading “The Story of Sparky the Fire Dog” to local children and at the library. The Fairchild Fire Department participates in various events throughout fire prevention week to increase awareness about fire safety while also strengthening family morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

