    National Hispanic Heritage Month Flight Line Friday

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, pose for a photo with various countries' flags of hispanic origin, with the flag of the United States in the center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023. National Hispanic Heritage Month paid tribute to all of the Airmen with hispanic heritage and contributed to and strengthened the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 17:21
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month Flight Line Friday, by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    55th Wing
    355th Wing

