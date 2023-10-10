National Hispanic Heritage Month Flight Line Friday

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, pose for a photo with various countries' flags of hispanic origin, with the flag of the United States in the center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023. National Hispanic Heritage Month paid tribute to all of the Airmen with hispanic heritage and contributed to and strengthened the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

