231013-N-EH898-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 13, 2023) Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group Two, right, and Capt. Colin Price, executive officer, center, welcome Vice Adm. (ret.) Edward Clexton, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)’s commissioning executive officer and third commanding officer, to IKE. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is departing Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jorge LeBaron/Released)

