    The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is Departing Naval Station Norfolk on a Scheduled Deployment [Image 7 of 13]

    The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is Departing Naval Station Norfolk on a Scheduled Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaitlin Watt 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    231013-N-EH898-1007 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 13, 2023) Vice Adm. (ret.) Edward Clexton, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)’s commissioning executive officer and third commanding officer, right, meets with Lt. Marcus Garcia, from Baltimore, on the pier of the IKE. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is departing Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jorge LeBaron/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 8070752
    VIRIN: 231013-N-EH898-1007
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 909.13 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is Departing Naval Station Norfolk on a Scheduled Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Kaitlin Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department
    Division
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Norfolk
    C2F

