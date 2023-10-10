231013-N-EH898-1007 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 13, 2023) Vice Adm. (ret.) Edward Clexton, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)’s commissioning executive officer and third commanding officer, right, meets with Lt. Marcus Garcia, from Baltimore, on the pier of the IKE. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is departing Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jorge LeBaron/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 17:40 Photo ID: 8070752 VIRIN: 231013-N-EH898-1007 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 909.13 KB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is Departing Naval Station Norfolk on a Scheduled Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Kaitlin Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.