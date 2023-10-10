231013-N-EH898-1010 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 13, 2023) Vice Adm. (ret.) Edward Clexton, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)’s commissioning executive officer and third commanding officer, center, and Rear Adm. (ret.) William B. Hayden, former IKE executive officer, right, are welcomed by Capt. Colin Price, executive officer, on the pier of IKE. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is departing Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jorge LeBaron/Released)

