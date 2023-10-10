Annual Retiree Health Fair Returns to Fort Novosel

Fort Novosel, AL – Retirees and their Families are invited to attend the Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair on Friday, October 27 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Yano Hall on Fort Novosel. Lyster Army Health Clinic will host the annual health fair for the military retiree community. Retirees will be able to talk with medical professionals, receive their flu vaccination (pending its arrival), and have mini health evaluations such as blood pressure checks.

