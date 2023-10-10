Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Retiree Health Fair Returns to Fort Novosel

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Fort Novosel, AL – Retirees and their Families are invited to attend the Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair on Friday, October 27 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Yano Hall on Fort Novosel. Lyster Army Health Clinic will host the annual health fair for the military retiree community. Retirees will be able to talk with medical professionals, receive their flu vaccination (pending its arrival), and have mini health evaluations such as blood pressure checks.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Retiree Health Fair Returns to Fort Novosel, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

