U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, left, and Col. Nicholas DiCapua, 23rd Fighter Group commander, inspect an aircraft maintenance log during the second quarter Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 6, 2023. During the competition, leadership inspected crew chief maintenance logs for organization and cleanliness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger, by Amn Cade Ellis
Date Taken: 10.06.2023
Date Posted: 10.13.2023