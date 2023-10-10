U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, inspects an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 6, 2023. Geers was inspecting the A-10C as one of the judges for a quarterly Top Tiger competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

Date Taken: 10.06.2023
Date Posted: 10.13.2023
Photo ID: 8070640
Resolution: 3132x2085
Location: US
This work, 41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Cade Ellis