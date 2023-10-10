An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron awaits inspection at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 6, 2023. Four crew chiefs from different squadrons competed against each other in terms of knowledge of their aircraft and their skillset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8070639
|VIRIN:
|231006-F-RI324-1627
|Resolution:
|2743x4121
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT