    41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger [Image 3 of 8]

    41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas DiCapua, 23rd Fighter Group commander, left, talks with other leadership members about the HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 6, 2023. Leadership had 15 minutes to inspect each aircraft and give a rating for the Top Tiger competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 16:22
    Photo ID: 8070636
    VIRIN: 231006-F-RI324-1377
    Resolution: 4412x2937
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    USAF
    23rd Wing
    41st RGS
    Top Tiger

