U.S. Air Force leadership assigned to the 23rd Wing, look around an HH-60W Jolly Green II during a Top Tiger Competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 6, 2023. The quarterly competition is designed to inspire a competitive spirit between fellow Airmen while demonstrating their skill sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8070635
|VIRIN:
|231006-F-RI324-1250
|Resolution:
|4605x3065
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT