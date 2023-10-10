Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger [Image 2 of 8]

    41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force leadership assigned to the 23rd Wing, look around an HH-60W Jolly Green II during a Top Tiger Competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 6, 2023. The quarterly competition is designed to inspire a competitive spirit between fellow Airmen while demonstrating their skill sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 16:22
    Location: US
