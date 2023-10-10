U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, far right, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, pose for a group photo with the winners of the Top Tiger Competition, Staff Sgt. Ryan Gardner, inner right and Airman 1st Class David Osborn, inner left, from the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 6, 2023. The 41st RGS won the Top Tiger Competition for the third time in a row this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 16:22 Photo ID: 8070634 VIRIN: 231006-F-RI324-1004 Resolution: 3304x2199 Size: 1.23 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.