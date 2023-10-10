Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger [Image 1 of 8]

    41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, far right, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, pose for a group photo with the winners of the Top Tiger Competition, Staff Sgt. Ryan Gardner, inner right and Airman 1st Class David Osborn, inner left, from the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 6, 2023. The 41st RGS won the Top Tiger Competition for the third time in a row this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 16:22
    Photo ID: 8070634
    VIRIN: 231006-F-RI324-1004
    Resolution: 3304x2199
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 41st RGS wins third quarter Top Tiger [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    USAF
    23rd Wing
    41st RGS
    Top Tiger

