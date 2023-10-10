Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Floodplain Management Programs Workshop [Image 2 of 2]

    Floodplain Management Programs Workshop

    CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Jen Brancho, Buffalo District biologist and planner along with Laura Ortiz, acting chief of emergency management with the Buffalo District, joined partnering agencies in Crawford County, Pennsylvania, Sept. 14, 2023, for a workshop on flood risk management, flood preparedness, and hazard mitigation. (U.S. Army photo by Jen Brancho)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Pittsburgh District
    Floodplain Management

