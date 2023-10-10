Jen Brancho, Buffalo District biologist and planner along with Laura Ortiz, acting chief of emergency management with the Buffalo District, joined partnering agencies in Wood County, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2023, for a workshop on flood risk management, flood preparedness, and hazard mitigation. (U.S. Army photo by Jen Brancho)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8070629
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-A1409-1016
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|103.97 KB
|Location:
|WOOD COUNTY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Floodplain Management Programs Workshop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT