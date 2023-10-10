Jen Brancho, Buffalo District biologist and planner along with Laura Ortiz, acting chief of emergency management with the Buffalo District, joined partnering agencies in Wood County, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2023, for a workshop on flood risk management, flood preparedness, and hazard mitigation. (U.S. Army photo by Jen Brancho)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 16:06 Photo ID: 8070629 VIRIN: 230926-A-A1409-1016 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 103.97 KB Location: WOOD COUNTY, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Floodplain Management Programs Workshop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.