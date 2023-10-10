Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th MEU Celebrates Navy Birthday [Image 4 of 5]

    24th MEU Celebrates Navy Birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Todd Mahar, left, commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), receives a piece of cake as the guest of honor from Lt. Cmdr. John Hunt, right, the 24th MEU surgeon, during the Navy’s 248th birthday celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The 24th MEU will forward deploy with their Navy counterparts, the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), providing the Nation with a flexible, maneuverable, and adaptable option to deterrence, sea denial, and crisis response anywhere and anytime in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 14:58
    Photo ID: 8070387
    VIRIN: 231013-M-FT281-1086
    Resolution: 7106x5142
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th MEU Celebrates Navy Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl John Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Navy Birthday
    24th MEU
    Navy
    Camp Lejeune

