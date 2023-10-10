U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nancy Guillermo, a religious program specialist with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, reads the Navy birthday message from the Commandant of the Marine Corps to Marines and Sailors during the Navy’s 248th birthday celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The 24th MEU will forward deploy with their Navy counterparts, the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), providing the Nation with a flexible, maneuverable, and adaptable option to deterrence, sea denial, and crisis response anywhere and anytime in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 14:59 Photo ID: 8070386 VIRIN: 231013-M-FT281-1078 Resolution: 7016x4680 Size: 5.36 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 24th MEU Celebrates Navy Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl John Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.