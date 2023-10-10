24th MEU Celebrates Navy Birthday

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Stacie Marturano, a hospital corpsman with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, reads the birthday message from the Chief of Naval Operations to Marines and Sailors during the Navy’s 248th birthday celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The 24th MEU will forward deploy with their Navy counterparts, the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), providing the Nation with a flexible, maneuverable, and adaptable option to deterrence, sea denial, and crisis response anywhere and anytime in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

