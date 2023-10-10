Echo Company Moto Run

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James A Ryans II, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, front left, along with leaders of Recruit Training Regiment, lead a motivational run for Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at MCRD San Diego, Oct. 12, 2023. The motivational run is the last physical training exercise Marines conduct while at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Devereux)

