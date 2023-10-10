Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Moto Run [Image 6 of 6]

    Echo Company Moto Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James A Ryans II, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, front left, along with leaders of Recruit Training Regiment, lead a motivational run for Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at MCRD San Diego, Oct. 12, 2023. The motivational run is the last physical training exercise Marines conduct while at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Devereux)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 14:39
    Photo ID: 8070347
    VIRIN: 231012-M-EG840-1125
    Resolution: 6962x4644
    Size: 14.88 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Moto Run [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

