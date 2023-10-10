FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico-One of the members of the Borinqueneers that frequently can be seen around the post is Victor Labarca, a Korean War veteran.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 11:59
|Photo ID:
|8069934
|Resolution:
|3481x2623
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan: a first-hand witness of Hispanics’ contributions to National Security [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan: a first-hand witness of Hispanics’ contributions to National Security
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT