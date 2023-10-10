FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico-One of the members of the Borinqueneers that frequently can be seen around the post is Victor Labarca, a Korean War veteran.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 11:59 Photo ID: 8069934 Resolution: 3481x2623 Size: 1.41 MB Location: PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan: a first-hand witness of Hispanics’ contributions to National Security [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.