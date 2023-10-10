Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan: a first-hand witness of Hispanics’ contributions to National Security [Image 1 of 2]

    PUERTO RICO

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos Muniz 

    1st Mission Support Command

    FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico-Staff Sgt. Liza Baez, from the Army Reserve 1st Mission Support Command, reflects on her journey as a Hispanic during the National Hispanic Heritage Month, October 13, 2023.

    This work, Fort Buchanan: a first-hand witness of Hispanics’ contributions to National Security [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #HispanicHeritage #ArmyReserve #FortBuchanan

