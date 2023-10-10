Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. Wesley Swain [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. Wesley Swain

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Arlington, Va. – 1st Lt. Wesley Swain, from Baton Rouge, La., is a 17D, cyber capabilities developer, assigned to Detachment Texas, 782d Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) and earned a position on the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 39th Army Ten-Miler Team, October 8. Swain is pictured here with Leia (left) at the 2023 Cypress Doggie Splash’N Dash in Cypress, Texas, July 22. Photo by Digital Knight Productions

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 8069663
    VIRIN: 230722-O-PX639-9830
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. Wesley Swain [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. Wesley Swain
    Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. Wesley Swain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. Wesley Swain

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Army Ten-Miler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT