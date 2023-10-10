Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Maintenance Battalion Relief and Appointment [Image 7 of 8]

    2nd Maintenance Battalion Relief and Appointment

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Carranza, battalion sergeant major of 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receives a plaque as a gift after his Relief and Appointment Ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 11, 2023. The ceremony serves as the official changeover between Sergeants Major, honoring the outgoing SgtMaj's contributions during his tenure, while offering the opportunity for the oncoming SgtMaj to introduce himself to the Marines now under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    This work, 2nd Maintenance Battalion Relief and Appointment [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

