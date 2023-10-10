2nd Maintenance Battalion Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gregory Duesterhaus, left, commanding officer of 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, congratulates Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Carranza, battalion sergeant major of 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd MLG during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 11, 2023. The ceremony serves as the official changeover between Sergeants Major, honoring the outgoing SgtMaj's contributions during his tenure, while offering the opportunity for the oncoming SgtMaj to introduce himself to the Marines now under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

