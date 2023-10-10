Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Hispanic heritage and Army service in Vicenza, Italy [Image 9 of 12]

    Celebrating Hispanic heritage and Army service in Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Miguel Ortega-Marino, senior maintenance warrant officer, material readiness division (G4), U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), receives a plaque honoring his service from Maj. Christopher Schwen, operations officer for the logistics operations division, SETAF-AF, in Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 13, 2023. Ortega was featured by SETAF-AF during Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, when the U.S. Department of Defense pays tribute to the rich heritage and contributions of Hispanic Americans in uniformed service. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 10:27
    Photo ID: 8069611
    VIRIN: 231013-A-SD031-5107
    Resolution: 5260x3507
    Size: 10.06 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Hispanic heritage and Army service in Vicenza, Italy [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Hispanic American Culture Month

