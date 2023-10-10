U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Miguel Ortega-Marino, senior maintenance warrant officer, material readiness division (G4), U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), receives a meritorious service medal for achievement in Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 13, 2023. Ortega was featured by SETAF-AF during Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, when the U.S. Department of Defense pays tribute to the rich heritage and contributions of Hispanic Americans in uniformed service. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)
Celebrating Hispanic heritage and Army service in Vicenza, Italy
