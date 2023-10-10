Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster [Image 6 of 6]

    Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Guzman, 100th Comptroller Squadron professional development center NCO-in charge (left), U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Sisneros, 100th Comptroller Squadron first term airman center NCO-in charge (middle), and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sandoval, 100th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician (right), completed the 2023 Fire Muster Challenge in 8 minutes and 44 seconds at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 12, 2023. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted multiple events during fire prevention week, strengthening host-nation partnerships, increasing awareness, and maintaining a ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

