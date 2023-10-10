Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Guzman, 100th Comptroller Squadron professional development center NCO-in charge (left), U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Sisneros, 100th Comptroller Squadron first term airman center NCO-in charge (middle), and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sandoval, 100th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician (right), completed the 2023 Fire Muster Challenge in 8 minutes and 44 seconds at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 12, 2023. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted multiple events during fire prevention week, strengthening host-nation partnerships, increasing awareness, and maintaining a ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

