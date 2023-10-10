Team Mildenhall Airmen from 100th Civil Engineering Squadron completed the 2023 Fire Muster Challenge in six minutes and 22 seconds at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 12, 2023. The Fire Muster enabled squadrons to learn more about the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s mission and provided an opportunity to further strengthen host-nation partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 07:09 Photo ID: 8069424 VIRIN: 231012-F-NR913-1687 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.06 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.