    Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster [Image 5 of 6]

    Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Team Mildenhall Airmen from 100th Civil Engineering Squadron completed the 2023 Fire Muster Challenge in six minutes and 22 seconds at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 12, 2023. The Fire Muster enabled squadrons to learn more about the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s mission and provided an opportunity to further strengthen host-nation partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

