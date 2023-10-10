Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster [Image 3 of 6]

    Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A Team Mildenhall Airmen drags a dummy across the station during the Fire Muster Challenge during the 2023 Fire Muster Challenge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 12, 2023. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted multiple events during fire prevention week, strengthening host-nation partnerships, increasing awareness, and maintaining a ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    This work, Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

