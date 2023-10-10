A Team Mildenhall Airmen drags a dummy across the station during the Fire Muster Challenge during the 2023 Fire Muster Challenge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 12, 2023. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted multiple events during fire prevention week, strengthening host-nation partnerships, increasing awareness, and maintaining a ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 07:09 Photo ID: 8069422 VIRIN: 231012-F-NR913-1514 Resolution: 5032x2831 Size: 565.95 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.