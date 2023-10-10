Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster

A Team Mildenhall Airman sprays a target with a hose in the ‘charged line advancement’ event during the 2023 Fire Muster Challenge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 12, 2023. The Fire Muster enabled squadrons to have a stronger link to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s mission and strengthened host-nation partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

