    Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster [Image 2 of 6]

    Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A Team Mildenhall Airman sprays a target with a hose in the ‘charged line advancement’ event during the 2023 Fire Muster Challenge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 12, 2023. The Fire Muster enabled squadrons to have a stronger link to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s mission and strengthened host-nation partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week: Fire Muster [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

