Navy Exchange Navy Birthday Cake

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 13, 2023)

From left, Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Jennifer Sullivan, general manager, Navy Exchange Souda Bay; Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; and Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, celebrate the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday with a commemorative cake at the Navy Exchange on Oct. 13, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

