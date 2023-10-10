Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange Navy Birthday Cake

    GREECE

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 13, 2023)
    From left, Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Jennifer Sullivan, general manager, Navy Exchange Souda Bay; Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; and Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, celebrate the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday with a commemorative cake at the Navy Exchange on Oct. 13, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

