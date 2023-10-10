Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Navy Birthday Ball 2023 [Image 10 of 11]

    NAF Atsugi Navy Birthday Ball 2023

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    231012-N-VI040-2269 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 12, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Marisol Arreola, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet Band, sings during the annual Naval Air Facility Atsugi Navy ball in celebration of the Navy’s 248th birthday. The theme of this year's celebration is "248 Years of Power, Presence, and Protection,” which highlights the U.S. Navy’s historical and long-standing commitment to being forward deployed, highly trained, and dedicated to defending American interests at sea, on land, and in the sky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Navy Birthday Ball 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet Band
    Japan
    NAF Atsugi
    USN
    Navy Ball
    248th Navy Birthday

