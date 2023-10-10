Meritorious Advancements at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 13, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jermaine Myers, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and native to Savannah, Ga., receives a Certificate of Appointment through the Meritorious Advancement Program from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez; and Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, NSA Souda Bay, during a U.S. Navy 248th Birthday celebration held onboard NSA Souda Bay on Oct. 13, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

