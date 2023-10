British and American Honor Guard members pose for a group photo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Oct. 8, 2023. Military personnel from the United Kingdom and United States joined together for the performance of both countries national anthems during the National Football League games in London. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 05:11 Photo ID: 8069294 VIRIN: 231008-F-KS661-1006 Resolution: 5791x3257 Size: 2.26 MB Location: LONDON, LND, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.