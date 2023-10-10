Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game

Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing hold an American flag at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Oct. 8, 2023. Approximately 70 U.S. active duty personnel represented the nation by unveiling an American flag during the pre-game ceremonies of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 10.08.2023
Location: LONDON, LND, GB