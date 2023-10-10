Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game [Image 3 of 12]

    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game

    LONDON, LND, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing hold an American flag at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Oct. 8, 2023. Approximately 70 U.S. active duty personnel represented the nation by unveiling an American flag during the pre-game ceremonies of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 05:11
    Photo ID: 8069290
    VIRIN: 231008-F-KS661-1003
    Resolution: 5095x3390
    Size: 928.77 KB
    Location: LONDON, LND, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game
    Pathfinders participate in 2023 London NFL Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    London
    Pathfinders
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT