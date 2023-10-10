Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit

Col. Jennifer McDonough and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Campbell, the command team of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, visit a contracted maintenance site with technical experts for the European Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road, near Hornburg, Germany, Oct. 2, 2023. The command consulted with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Michael Green, from the brigade’s support operations, and Mike Nitz, 21st Theater Support Command‘s ADR lead, concerning the upgrade of U.S. military vehicles with maintenance and safety modifications that ensure the safe transport of fuel and ammunition throughout as many as 48 European countries in compliance with the 1957 U.N. treaty now known as ADR. The Soldiers of the 3rd DSB, currently deployed to provide sustainment support to U.S. and allied NATO militaries conducting multination training and operations in Eastern Europe, are supporting the ADR process for units deploying to the continent to help build a robust logistics enterprise to enhance mission readiness and contingency response capabilities of the alliance.

Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Location: HORNBURG, DE