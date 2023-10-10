Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit [Image 23 of 23]

    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit

    HORNBURG, GERMANY

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Jennifer McDonough and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Campbell, the command team of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, visit a contracted maintenance site with technical experts for the European Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road, near Hornburg, Germany, Oct. 2, 2023. The command consulted with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Michael Green, from the brigade’s support operations, and Mike Nitz, 21st Theater Support Command‘s ADR lead, concerning the upgrade of U.S. military vehicles with maintenance and safety modifications that ensure the safe transport of fuel and ammunition throughout as many as 48 European countries in compliance with the 1957 U.N. treaty now known as ADR. The Soldiers of the 3rd DSB, currently deployed to provide sustainment support to U.S. and allied NATO militaries conducting multination training and operations in Eastern Europe, are supporting the ADR process for units deploying to the continent to help build a robust logistics enterprise to enhance mission readiness and contingency response capabilities of the alliance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 05:06
    Photo ID: 8069284
    VIRIN: 231002-A-DP764-9453
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.99 MB
    Location: HORNBURG, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit [Image 23 of 23], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit
    Provider Command visits contract maintenance site for transnational transport refit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT