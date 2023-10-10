405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service

Base Support Operations Maintenance Director Stephanie Kramer was recently honored for her service with the Army. The German local national employee assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade received a 25-year Army length of service award from Joseph Scheff, the 405th AFSB director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine at the BASOPS Maintenance Directorate headquarters, Oct. 12. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8069180
|VIRIN:
|231013-A-SM279-5402
|Resolution:
|1089x1635
|Size:
|472.16 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|GEISELWIND, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
