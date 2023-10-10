Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service [Image 2 of 3]

    405th AFSB Base Support Operations Maintenance director honored for her 25 years of service

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Base Support Operations Maintenance Director Stephanie Kramer was recently honored for her service with the Army. The German local national employee assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade received a 25-year Army length of service award from Joseph Scheff, the 405th AFSB director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine at the BASOPS Maintenance Directorate headquarters, Oct. 12. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 03:44
    VIRIN: 231013-A-SM279-5402
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: GEISELWIND, BY, DE
